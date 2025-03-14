Kevin Rosero News: Provides assist in victory

Rosero assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 win over Leon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Rosero impressed with a dribbling play in the 33rd minute which led to Diber Cambindo's goal against the Panzas Verdes. The winger was directly involved in the score sheet for the third time this year, adding to his total of one goal and two assists across 10 matches played. He has been quite consistent on the right flank lately, working mainly on attacking tasks but also making a defensive effort in most games.