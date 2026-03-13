Kevin Rosero News: Receives red card against Puebla
Rosero was shown a straight red card in the 60th minute of Friday's visit to Puebla.
Rosero is now suspended for the next match against Tijuana after being sent off for a violent foul Friday. This will leave Rayos without their favored right wing-back, with Ricardo Monreal able to feature in his absence. The Colombian will be eligible again to face Mazatlan on April 3 .
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