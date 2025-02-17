Kevin Rosero News: Scores game-winning goal

Rosero scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 win versus América.

Rosero was a constant problem on the right wing of Necaxa's attacking line, and he was rewarded for his efforts by scoring the game-winning goal in the final stages of the second half. Rosero seems to have left his injury issues behind, and the speedy forward should remain in the XI as long as he remains healthy.