Kevin Rosero News: Suspension served

Rosero is eligible again after completing a one-game Liga MX suspension.

Rosero will look to bounce back for the remainder of the tournament, serving as the team's most natural right wing-back option in the current 3-4-2-1 formation. Therefore, his replacement Ricardo Monreal will have to settle for a bench spot or move to a more offensive zone going forward. Prior to his absence, the Colombian assisted once from 13 chances created and 44 crosses (14 accurate) in 10 Clausura appearances.