Kevin Rosero News: Suspension served
Rosero is eligible again after completing a one-game Liga MX suspension.
Rosero will look to bounce back for the remainder of the tournament, serving as the team's most natural right wing-back option in the current 3-4-2-1 formation. Therefore, his replacement Ricardo Monreal will have to settle for a bench spot or move to a more offensive zone going forward. Prior to his absence, the Colombian assisted once from 13 chances created and 44 crosses (14 accurate) in 10 Clausura appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now