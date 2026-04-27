Kevin Rosero News: Tallies four crosses in loss

Rosero generated four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 loss against Cruz Azul.

Rosero played the full 90 minutes on the right wing in his team's final match of the Clausura tournament. After seeing limited action due to suspension and injury, he came off the bench in two straight games, with Ricardo Monreal preferred over him. However, Tomas Badaloni's (undisclosed) absence led Monreal to appear at center-forward, allowing the Colombian to return to the lineup. His most relevant numbers in the first four months of 2026 were his 51 crosses (16 accurate), 14 chances created and one assist in 14 appearances.