Kevin Schade News: Attempts five crosses in defeat

Schade led the Brentford attacking effort Wednesday with five crosses attempted (one accurate) as they were defeated 2-1 at the hands of Newcastle. The attacking midfielder also tracked back to contribute one tackle (one won) and one clearance to the team's defensive effort. The five attempted crosses match the most in a single appearance this season for Schade who has scored seven goals and assisted twice over his 30 Premier League appearances (18 starts).