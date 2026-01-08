Schade set the tone early with a delicate lob that Robin Roefs tipped over inside the first minute. He remained Brentford's most direct ball carrier on the left flank, repeatedly forcing Sunderland to retreat and defend while facing their own goal. His effort that struck the woodwork led to the rebound assist for Igor Thiago's second goal. This was Schade's second assist in the last two games and also his second best creative performance of the season, after previously recording a season high four chances created against the Black Cats.