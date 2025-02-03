Kevin Schade News: Four shots in loss

Schade recorded four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Schade took four shots in Sunday's loss, his second most in a match this season, however he failed to put one on target. He slightly made up for that by creating multiple chances for the first time this season, but his efforts were not enough to get his team a goal. He also won one tackle and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.