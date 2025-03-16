Kevin Schade News: High work rate in win over Cherries

Schade generated two shots (one on goal) and one cross (not accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus AFC Bournemouth.

Schade looked lively and dangerous Saturday. His work rate was high, engaging in 22 duels (winning nine), and he managed to place one shot on target. He was subbed after 85 minutes. The German striker has bagged seven and created two assists from his 29 appearances (17 starts), but it has been five games since he last found the net.