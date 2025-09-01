Schade led the Brentford attack Saturday with three shot attempts (one on goal) but could not convert a crucial second half penalty as the Bees fell short in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sunderland. The 89-minute appearance marked the longest of the season for the forward who has made three appearances (two starts). After netting 11 goals across 38 appearances (26 starts) for Brentford during the 2024 - 2025 league season, Schade has yet to find the back of the net to begin the new league campaign.