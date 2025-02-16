Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Schade headshot

Kevin Schade News: Nets lone goal win victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Schade scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus West Ham United.

Schade scored for a second time in three outings as he buried a shot from close range in the fourth minute of play. This also marked his third consecutive outing with at least three shots, and it was the second time in that span that he recorded two shots on target. On the defensive side, he accounted for a tackle won for a second straight match, and he registered an interception for the first time in five league appearances.

