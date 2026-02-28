Kevin Schade headshot

Kevin Schade News: Scores in 4-3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Schade scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus Burnley.

Scahde scored Brentford's third goal as they took a 3-0 lead. The game then swung to 3-3, and then Brentford scored a late winner. The winget started his first game since returning from suspension and scored his seventh goal of the season, although this was his first goal of 2026.

Kevin Schade
Brentford
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Schade
