Kevin Schade News: Scores in 4-3 win
Schade scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus Burnley.
Scahde scored Brentford's third goal as they took a 3-0 lead. The game then swung to 3-3, and then Brentford scored a late winner. The winget started his first game since returning from suspension and scored his seventh goal of the season, although this was his first goal of 2026.
