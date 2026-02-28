Kevin Schade News: Scores in 4-3 win

Schade scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus Burnley.

Scahde scored Brentford's third goal as they took a 3-0 lead. The game then swung to 3-3, and then Brentford scored a late winner. The winget started his first game since returning from suspension and scored his seventh goal of the season, although this was his first goal of 2026.