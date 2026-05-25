Kevin Schade News: Scores in finale
Schade scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.
Schade ended the season on a high note, scoring in the finale during the draw with Liverpool. He ends the campaign as a consistent starter with eight goals and three assists in league action. He also created a career-high 28 chances largely playing off the left wing, though occasionally slotting as a secondary striker.
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