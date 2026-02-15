Kevin Schade News: Suspension over
Schade is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward.
Schade has ended his time on the sidelines due to a suspension, with the attacker not set to play against Brighton in their next contest. He is a regular starter with six goals and three assists in 23 appearances (22 starts), a crucial player for the club when fit.
