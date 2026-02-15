Kevin Schade headshot

Kevin Schade News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Schade is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward.

Schade has ended his time on the sidelines due to a suspension, with the attacker not set to play against Brighton in their next contest. He is a regular starter with six goals and three assists in 23 appearances (22 starts), a crucial player for the club when fit.

Kevin Schade
Brentford
