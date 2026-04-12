Kevin Schade News: Wins penalty to open scoring
Schade generated four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Everton.
Schade drew a foul from Jordan Pickford in the opening few minutes of the game. Igor Thiago went on to score the penalty and put Brentford 1-0 ahead. He has scored seven goals and provided three assists this season. This is also just the fifth game this season that he has taken four or more shots.
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