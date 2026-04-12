Kevin Schade headshot

Kevin Schade News: Wins penalty to open scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Schade generated four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Everton.

Schade drew a foul from Jordan Pickford in the opening few minutes of the game. Igor Thiago went on to score the penalty and put Brentford 1-0 ahead. He has scored seven goals and provided three assists this season. This is also just the fifth game this season that he has taken four or more shots.

Kevin Schade
Brentford
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