Kevin Schade News: Wins penalty to open scoring

Schade generated four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Everton.

Schade drew a foul from Jordan Pickford in the opening few minutes of the game. Igor Thiago went on to score the penalty and put Brentford 1-0 ahead. He has scored seven goals and provided three assists this season. This is also just the fifth game this season that he has taken four or more shots.