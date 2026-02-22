Kevin Stoger headshot

Kevin Stoger News: Assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Stoger assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus SC Freiburg.

Stoger came off the bench to assist the lone goal for Gladbach on Sunday. He's remained just a bench option of late with two starts in the last appearances and seven starts in 18 Bundesliga matches.

Kevin Stoger
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
