Kevin Stoger News: Converts PK at Dortmund

Stoger scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Borussia Dortmund. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Stoger converted a PK in the 56th minute to score his third goal in the season, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road loss. The midfielder led Monchengladbach in both crosses and duels won (10) during the match. He also received his third yellow card in the proccess, though.