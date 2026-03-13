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Kevin Stoger News: Opens season scoring account

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Stoger scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal), crossing twice inaccurately and creating a chance during Friday's 2-0 win over St. Pauli.

Stoger opened the scoring in the 37th minute while leading Gladbach in both shots and crosses in the match. The goal was the first this season for Stoger in a rare attacking outburst as he's combined for just Friday's three shots, two chances created and three crosses over his last three appearances.

Kevin Stoger
Mönchengladbach
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