Kevin Trapp Injury: Back in team training
Trapp (undisclosed) was spotted in team training on Tuesday morning, the club announced.
Trapp returned to team training on Tuesday after working individually last week. That boosts the club since he is a top-level goalkeeper when fit. He is in a good position to be available for Saturday's match against Bremen. If the game comes too soon, Kaua Santos could replace him again in goal.
