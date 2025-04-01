Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Trapp headshot

Kevin Trapp Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Trapp (undisclosed) was spotted in team training on Tuesday morning, the club announced.

Trapp returned to team training on Tuesday after working individually last week. That boosts the club since he is a top-level goalkeeper when fit. He is in a good position to be available for Saturday's match against Bremen. If the game comes too soon, Kaua Santos could replace him again in goal.

Kevin Trapp
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
