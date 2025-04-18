Kevin Trapp Injury: Late call for return

Trapp (lower leg) is doubtful for Sunday's match against Augsburg, according to manager Dino Toppmoller. "Kevin Trapp has returned slightly this week. We have a final training session tomorrow, and I'll talk to him again. Then we'll see if he's an option for this game, or if we wait another full week of training."

Trapp was eyeing a return Sunday and will have an outside chance of making the team, with the goalie set to train Saturday and do some testing to see if he is fit. This will be something to watch, as he is their regular starter when fit. That said, he will hope to see the start if fit.