Kevin Trapp Injury: Remains out

Trapp (undisclosed) remains out for Sunday's trip to Bochum, according to manager Dino Toppmoller.

Trapp is set to miss the final match before the international break with the same issue that sidelined him against Ajax in the Champions League. Toppmoller was cagey about what that injury might be, but the goalkeeper will hope to get back fit during the break. In the meantime Kaua Santos is in line for a second start after conceding a single goal against Ajax.