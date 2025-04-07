Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Trapp headshot

Kevin Trapp Injury: Remains out for time being

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Trapp (lower leg) is still dealing with his injury and is out for the time being, as the club announced they requested a change in the A-list to compensate for his absence.

Trapp is likely to miss additional time due to shin problems, as the club has requested a replacement for him on the A-list for upcoming fixtures. This update suggests he is not close to returning. He will likely be reassessed in the coming days for a clearer timeline. Until then, Kaua Santos will be the starting goalkeeper for Frankfurt.

Kevin Trapp
Eintracht Frankfurt
