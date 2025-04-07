Kevin Trapp Injury: Remains out for time being

Trapp (lower leg) is still dealing with his injury and is out for the time being, as the club announced they requested a change in the A-list to compensate for his absence.

Trapp is likely to miss additional time due to shin problems, as the club has requested a replacement for him on the A-list for upcoming fixtures. This update suggests he is not close to returning. He will likely be reassessed in the coming days for a clearer timeline. Until then, Kaua Santos will be the starting goalkeeper for Frankfurt.