Kevin Trapp Injury: Still dealt minor issues

Trapp (lower leg) is training but still dealing with minor shin problems and is out for Saturday's match against Werder Bremen, according to manager Dino Toppmoller.

Trapp is heading to the sidelines for a fourth straight week Saturday, as he is still out due to a leg injury. The good news is he is training, leaving a return not too far away. He will look to see the field next contest, with Kaua Santos as a likely replacement while he is out.