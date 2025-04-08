Kevin Trapp Injury: Won't face Tottenham

Trapp has been ruled out for Thursday's UEL match against Tottenham, according to his club.

Trapp was mentioned to be heading to the sidelines even longer after already missing the club's past few games and that is coming to fruition, as he will not compete Thursday. That said, Jens Grahl has been called up the A-team in his place, although Kaua Santos has seen the start this season while Trapp is absent. There is no timeline for the player, but with only just over a month left in the season, he will hope to be fit soon.