Kevin Trapp News: Awful in loss

Trapp had no saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against FC St. Pauli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Trapp faced a pair of shots and stopped none of them during what was likely his worst performance of the Bundesliga. Heading into 2025/26 there was a big question about his future as the started in Frankfurt, though a serious injury to Kaua Santos (knee) could keep Trapp in the starting job next season.