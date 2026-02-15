Kevin Trapp News: Concedes five goals
Trapp had one save and allowed five goals in Saturday's 5-0 loss to Lens.
Saturday marks Trapp's worst performance of the season thus far, considering he had not conceded more than four goals this season until Paris FC hosted Lens. The goalkeeper will look to bounce back next Saturday at Toulouse, with 32 goals in 22 games this season.
