Kevin Trapp headshot

Kevin Trapp News: Concedes late equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Trapp had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lyon.

Trapp would see a decent three saves Sunday and just nearly missed the clean sheet, only allowing a 96th-minute penalty. This is unfortunate for the keeper, who was looking to make it two straight outings with a clean sheet. He will need to reset as he faces Strasbourg on Sunday, another tough match for the keeper.

Kevin Trapp
Paris FC
More Stats & News
