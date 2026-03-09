Kevin Trapp News: Concedes late equalizer
Trapp had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lyon.
Trapp would see a decent three saves Sunday and just nearly missed the clean sheet, only allowing a 96th-minute penalty. This is unfortunate for the keeper, who was looking to make it two straight outings with a clean sheet. He will need to reset as he faces Strasbourg on Sunday, another tough match for the keeper.
