Trapp made his fifth start of the season Saturday and this one did not go particularly well. He conceded three goals -- his second match this season conceding at least three -- and made just one save in the match. That one save was massive though, as it came on Djibril Sidibe's penalty attempt in the 19th minute, Trapp's first penalty save of the campaign. He faces an incredibly difficult match after the upcoming break, at PSG on Jan. 4, a side which has scored 35 goals through 16 matches this season.