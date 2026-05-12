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Kevin Trapp News: Concedes two goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Trapp registered three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Rennes.

Trapp had a busy outing, facing five shots and ultimately conceding twice, though neither goal was easy to stop, with one coming from a close range header off a corner and the other an own goal by teammate Diego Coppola. The Paris FC goalkeeper has not had his best season, now conceding 28 goals in 21 league matches while holding a 67.4 percent save rate. Trapp's next fixture will come against Paris Saint-Germain, who have dominated the league from first place this season, making it a very difficult matchup.

Kevin Trapp
Paris FC
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