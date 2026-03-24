Kevin Trapp News: Four saves in win
Trapp registered four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 win against Le Havre.
Trapp faced sustained attacking pressure particularly in the second half after his side were reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute, conceding two goals while finishing with four saves, two of which came from outside the box. It was his heaviest defeat across his last five games, a run in which he had kept two clean sheets and conceded only two goals before this outing, making an impressive 22 saves with at least three in each game. He faces Lorient next on April 5.
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