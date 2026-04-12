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Kevin Trapp News: Four saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Trapp registered four saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 4-1 victory versus Monaco.

Trapp made four saves and conceded one goal in Friday's 4-1 win over Monaco, extending his run to three straight matches without a clean sheet but proving decisive in helping his side secure the victory. The goalkeeper has recorded at least two saves in each of his last seven appearances, conceding six goals while keeping two clean sheets during that span. He will look to maintain that momentum in the next match against Metz, the bottom side in the league.

Kevin Trapp
Paris FC
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