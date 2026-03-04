Kevin Trapp News: Keeps clean sheet in win
Trapp recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win over Nice. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.
Trapp logged his fifth clean sheet in 13 starts to help Paris earn three points at home. The goalkeeper made three or more saves for the fifth time over that span. He will now look to keep things rolling at Lyon on Sunday.
