Kevin Trapp headshot

Kevin Trapp News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Trapp recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win over Nice. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Trapp logged his fifth clean sheet in 13 starts to help Paris earn three points at home. The goalkeeper made three or more saves for the fifth time over that span. He will now look to keep things rolling at Lyon on Sunday.

Kevin Trapp
Paris FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Trapp See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Trapp See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 3, 2022
Sorare 2022/23 Bundesliga Goalkeeper Rankings
SOC
Sorare 2022/23 Bundesliga Goalkeeper Rankings
Author Image
Ian Faletti
July 22, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 10, 2020
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 4, 2020