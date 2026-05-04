Kevin Trapp News: Logs one-save clean sheet
Trapp registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Brest.
Despite logging one of his lowest save tallies this season, Trapp required only one stop to get his seventh clean sheet this season. The goalkeeper will look to continue his newfound momentum next Sunday at Rennes.
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