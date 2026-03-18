Kevin Trapp News: Makes three saves in road draw
Trapp made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Strasbourg.
Trapp made three or more saves for the sixth time in 15 starts. The goalkeeper logged his sixth clean sheet over that span to help Paris earn one point on the road. He will now look to keep things rolling against Le Havre on Sunday.
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