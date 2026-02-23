Kevin Trapp headshot

Kevin Trapp News: Nine saves in 1-1 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Trapp registered nine saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toulouse. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Trapp conceded a goal but made nine saves as well. It was the most saves the 35-year-old made in a single league fixture this season. Five of those saves came from inside the box. Trapp's next assignment will be a match against Nice.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Trapp See More
