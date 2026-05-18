Kevin Trapp News: One save against PSG

Trapp registered one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Trapp delivered a composed and determined performance against his former club in Sunday's 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain, making one important save and holding firm under sustained pressure as his side protected two separate leads in the closing stages. The German goalkeeper was beaten only by Bradley Barcola's close-range finish from Fabian Ruiz's cross in the second half, while commanding his area well on crosses throughout a match in which PSG dominated possession but created few clear-cut chances. Trapp finishes the season with 59 saves, 29 goals conceded and seven clean sheets across 22 Ligue 1 appearances, helping his side close the campaign in 11th place with a memorable victory over the league champions.