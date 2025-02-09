Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Trapp headshot

Kevin Trapp News: Slow day for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Trapp made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Monchengladbach.

Trapp faced just three shots and stopped two of them during Saturday's draw. It was largely a day to forget for the goalkeeper, who failed to really shut down the attack. He didn't have a whole lot to do, but conceded an early goal and was left with the draw. Trapp still has plenty of upside, especially with the Frankfurt defense looking more unified of late.

Kevin Trapp
Eintracht Frankfurt
