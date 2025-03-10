Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Trapp headshot

Kevin Trapp News: Struggles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Trapp recorded one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Union Berlin.

Trapp stopped just one of the three shots he faced during Sunday's loss. It was a disappointing showing from the goalkeeper, who did little to slow down the Union onslaught, especially in the second half. Trapp will hope to find some form and get back to his best before the March international break.

Kevin Trapp
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now