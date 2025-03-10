Kevin Trapp News: Struggles in loss
Trapp recorded one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Union Berlin.
Trapp stopped just one of the three shots he faced during Sunday's loss. It was a disappointing showing from the goalkeeper, who did little to slow down the Union onslaught, especially in the second half. Trapp will hope to find some form and get back to his best before the March international break.
