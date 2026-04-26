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Kevin Trapp News: Three saves against Lille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Trapp had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Lille.

Trapp played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 home defeat to Lille, beaten by Matias Fernandez-Pardo's first-half penalty but otherwise having little to deal with as his side's defensive block limited Lille to minimal clear-cut chances throughout the match. The German goalkeeper was largely a spectator in the second half as Paris FC dominated possession and territory in search of an equalizer, finishing the match with three saves. Trapp has recorded 54 saves, conceded 26 goals and kept six clean sheets in 19 Ligue 1 appearances this season and will look to bounce back in the next match against Brest on Sunday.

Kevin Trapp
Paris FC
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