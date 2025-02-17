Kevin Trapp News: Three saves in win

Trapp registered three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over Holstein Kiel.

Trapp stopped three of the four shots he faced, just missing out on the clean sheet, but doing enough to come away with the win. The goalkeeper is one of the best in Germany and a consistently good option even against top teams. The injury-riddled Frankfurt backline has limited his clean sheet upside, especially with constant rotation preventing a cohesive unit from forming.