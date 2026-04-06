Kevin Trapp News: Two saves in 1-1 draw
Trapp had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lorient.
Trapp made two saves as his team drew 1-1 with Lorient. He has kept six clean sheets this season, with two coming in the last five games. He has also made at least two saves in each of the last six games.
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