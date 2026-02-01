Trapp conceded Mason Greenwood's 18th minute penalty before giving up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 53rd minute tap-in from close range as Marseille controlled large stretches of the match. He still recorded two saves and remained composed while Paris FC soaked up pressure and waited for a late opening. Trapp couldn't do much on either goal, and his two saves proved decisive in helping secure a point against OM. The German keeper now appears firmly established as Paris FC's starting goalie after taking over the starting role from Obed Nkambadio.