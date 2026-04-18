Kevin Velasco headshot

Kevin Velasco Injury: Forced off in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 9:13pm

Velasco picked up a physical issue in the 15th minute of Saturday's 5-0 loss to Guadalajara.

Velasco created a big chance during his time on the pitch but was unable to continue early in the game. His potential absence for the final two regular-season matchups would further reduce the quality of a Puebla attack that is already missing Edgar Guerra (suspension), Ignacio Maestro (ankle) and Raul Castillo (fracture), so Owen Gonzalez and Brayan Garnica would be the fittest winger options.

Kevin Velasco
Puebla
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