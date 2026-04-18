Kevin Velasco Injury: Forced off in loss
Velasco picked up a physical issue in the 15th minute of Saturday's 5-0 loss to Guadalajara.
Velasco created a big chance during his time on the pitch but was unable to continue early in the game. His potential absence for the final two regular-season matchups would further reduce the quality of a Puebla attack that is already missing Edgar Guerra (suspension), Ignacio Maestro (ankle) and Raul Castillo (fracture), so Owen Gonzalez and Brayan Garnica would be the fittest winger options.
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