Kevin Velasco Injury: Forced off in loss

Velasco picked up a physical issue in the 15th minute of Saturday's 5-0 loss to Guadalajara.

Velasco created a big chance during his time on the pitch but was unable to continue early in the game. His potential absence for the final two regular-season matchups would further reduce the quality of a Puebla attack that is already missing Edgar Guerra (suspension), Ignacio Maestro (ankle) and Raul Castillo (fracture), so Owen Gonzalez and Brayan Garnica would be the fittest winger options.