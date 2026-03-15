Kevin Velasco News: Active as set-piece taker in draw

Velasco recorded one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Friday's 0-0 draw versus Necaxa.

Velasco produced through corner kick crosses but ultimately made a limited impact due to his lack of accuracy during Friday's clash. The winger has recently featured in a central role close to the right flank, providing a couple of assists from 18 chances created over his last six league starts. He'll look to remain one of the few attacking threats of a side that is currently prioritizing defensive strength with a 5-4-1 or 5-3-2 system.