Kevin Velasco News: Buries penalty in win

Velasco scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 3-2 win versus Pachuca.

Velasco stepped up to find the back of the net with a penalty midway through the first half. The speedy winger scored his first goal of the Apertura in this match, but he's one of the players with the highest floor on the Puebla roster. He has multiple shots in three of his four appearances, and he's also notched multiple chances created in three games. Over his four starts so far, he's up to one goal, nine shots, eight chances created and 17 crosses.