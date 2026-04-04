Kevin Velasco News: Busy against Bravos

Velasco registered one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus FC Juarez.

Velasco was held off the score sheet but made a creative and dribbling impact during the round 13 match. He was fouled five times, his second most in 12 games played this season, and it was the seventh time he produced multiple scoring chances during that period. In terms of goal involvement, his three assists remain the highest total on the squad in the Clausura campaign.