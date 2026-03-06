Kevin Velasco News: Logs another assist
Velasco assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Tigres UANL.
Velasco's recent form has been excellent, and he has backed it up with two assists across his last four appearances. He has tied his eight appearances (four starts) from last season but provided a much better output, with two assists on 23 chances created.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now