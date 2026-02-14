Kevin Velasco News: Provides assist in loss

Velasco assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and five chances created in Friday's 3-2 loss versus Pumas.

Velasco made the starting lineup for the first time in 2026, taking a central attacking midfield spot at the expense of Alejandro Organista. The Colombian also got involved in a goal as he delivered a good cross for Juan Pablo Vargas to score in the 41st minute of the game. The assist could help Velasco to retain a considerable role for the rest of the season, in which case he'll be expected to deliver offensive production but might be limited due to his team's lack of possession and momentum.