Kevin Velasco News: Sets up goal vs. Santos Laguna
Velasco assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Santos Laguna.
Owen Gonzalez might have scored the team's lone goal in this match, but Velasco was the one who orchestrated everything with a clever run and a delightful through ball. This was Velasco's third assist of the season, and all three have come in his seven starts.
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