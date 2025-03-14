Kevin Vogt Injury: Available for Bayern

Vogt (knee) is fully fit and will be in the squad for Saturday's clash with Bayern, coach Steffen Baumgart said in the press conference. "There are no more restrictions. Last weekend he had another bout of gastroenteritis, so he couldn't be used there. But now he's fully functional, which means he'll be in the squad. He'll be an important factor, even though he'll most likely come off the bench."

Vogt has fully recovered from his long-term knee injury and illness recently and is now an option moving forward. He will likely build his fitness off the bench in the upcoming games before competing for a starting role in defense again.